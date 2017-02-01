Russia says invite to Israeli, Palestinian leaders to meet in Moscow still open

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to meet in Moscow was still in force.

Lavrov said at a conference in Abu Dhabi that Russia was grateful that the two sides had in principle accepted the invitation.

No date has been given for the meeting, which Russia's Foreign Ministry first announced in September.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)