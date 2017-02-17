Russia says it bombed Islamic State targets near Syria's Raqqa

MOSCOW: The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that long-range bombers had fired a series of cruise missiles at Islamic State targets around the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The ministry said in a statement that the Tupolev-95 bombers had taken off from Russia and flown over Iran and Iraq to get to Syria where it said they had successfully targeted militant training camps and a command point.

Russia carried out a series of sustained attacks on Raqqa in late 2015, but has since focussed its fire power around Aleppo and other rebel-held areas.

