Russia says Kaspersky removal in US delays bilateral ties recovery

MOSCOW: The decision by the U.S. government to stop using Kaspersky Lab products is "regrettable" and delays the prospects of a restoration of bilateral ties, the Russian embassy in the United States said.

The Trump administration has told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks. Washington said it was concerned the Moscow-based cyber security firm was vulnerable to Kremlin influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardise national security.

"These steps can only evoke regrets. They only move back the prospects of bilateral ties recovery," the embassy said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

It also called for consideration of Russia's proposal to form a joint group to address cyber security issues.

