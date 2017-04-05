Channel NewsAsia

Russia says Lavrov-Tillerson meeting to discuss Syria, global security

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will discuss global security, including the Syria, North Korea and Ukraine situations, during the latter's visit to Moscow, the ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev following their meeting in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Tillerson is to visit Russia on April 11-12, and Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it "positively evaluated the new U.S. administration's efforts to improve ties" with Moscow.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Sujata Rao; editing by Polina Devitt)

- Reuters