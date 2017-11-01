Russia says need to prevent new sanctions against Iran, keep nuclear deal: RIA
It is necessary to prevent new sanctions against Iran and preserve Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.
