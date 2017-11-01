Russia says need to prevent new sanctions against Iran, keep nuclear deal: RIA

World

Russia says need to prevent new sanctions against Iran, keep nuclear deal: RIA

It is necessary to prevent new sanctions against Iran and preserve Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Members of the Russian and Iranian delegations, led by Presidents Vladimir Putin (4th L) and Hassan Rouhani (4th R), attend a meeting in Tehran, Iran November 1, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Bookmark

MOSCOW: It is necessary to prevent new sanctions against Iran and preserve Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark