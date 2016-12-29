Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Russia says no sign of fire or blast in Black Sea jet crash wreckage - TASS

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that no signs of damage from an explosion or fire had been found on the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 people on board, the TASS news agency reported.

  • Posted 29 Dec 2016 18:10
  • Updated 29 Dec 2016 18:11
A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupolev TU-154 plane lifted from the waters of the Black Sea during a search operation near Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016. Vladimir Velengurin/Russian Emergencies Ministry via REUTERS

MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that no signs of damage from an explosion or fire had been found on the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 people on board, the TASS news agency reported.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

- Reuters