Russia says no sign of fire or blast in Black Sea jet crash wreckage - TASS
- Posted 29 Dec 2016 18:10
- Updated 29 Dec 2016 18:11
MOSCOW: Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that no signs of damage from an explosion or fire had been found on the wreckage of a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 people on board, the TASS news agency reported.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
- Reuters