Russia says plans a meeting with USA and UN on Syria in Geneva - agencies

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday that diplomats from Russia, the United States and the United Nations plan to discuss the Syrian crisis in Geneva next week, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.

Bogdanov also said Moscow was still waiting for confirmation from Washington that the meeting would take place.

