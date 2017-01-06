Russia says starting to scale down Syria military deployment

MOSCOW: Russia's military on Friday (Jan 6) said it has begun scaling down its deployment to Syria, with Moscow's sole aircraft carrier set to be the first to quit the conflict zone.

"In accordance with the decision of the supreme commander of the Russian armed forces Vladimir Putin, the Russian defence ministry is beginning the reduction of the armed deployment to Syria," Russian news agencies quoted military chief Valery Gerasimov as saying, adding that a group headed by aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov would be the first to leave.