Russia says summoned Israel's Ambassador over Israeli strike in Syria - agency

MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's Ambassador to Moscow to protest an Israeli military strike near the Syrian city of Palmyra, news agency Interfax quoted a ministry official as saying on Monday.

Ambassador Gary Koren was called for discussions at the ministry last Friday, the official said.

Last week Syria's army high command said Israeli jets had breached Syrian air space and attacked a military target near Palmyra, in what it described as an act of aggression that aided Islamic State.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)