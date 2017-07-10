Russia says to pursue further cooperation with USA on Syria

Russia will build on the success of a local ceasefire in south-west Syria and seek further opportunities to cooperate with the United States in resolving the Syrian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

MOSCOW: Russia will build on the success of a local ceasefire in south-west Syria and seek further opportunities to cooperate with the United States in resolving the Syrian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference, said: "We will try, on this basis, to take further steps forward."

He said Russia had durable contacts with U.S. officials over the conflict in Syria, and was hoping to broker cease-fires in other parts of the country.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)