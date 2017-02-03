Russia says Ukraine violating Geneva convention, shelling civilians

MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday accused Ukrainian armed forces of violating the Geneva Convention by shelling civilian areas in eastern Ukraine and of using weapons systems banned under the terms of the Minsk peace deal.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told a news briefing in Moscow that what she called Kiev's "barbarism" had no justification and that Ukrainian armed forces had heavily shelled areas where women and children lived overnight.

Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists accused each other on Thursday of carrying out fresh artillery attacks on frontline residential areas in eastern Ukraine, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides.

The reports follow a short lull in fighting in the wake of the deadliest clashes in recent months that have brought global attention back to the conflict. NATO and the EU have called on Russia to use its influence with rebels to stop the violence.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)