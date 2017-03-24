Russia says US refused to attend Afghanistan conference - Ifax
- Posted 24 Mar 2017 21:55
MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States had told Moscow it would not take part in a conference on Afghanistan in the Russian capital in April, a decision the ministry said it regretted, the Interfax news agency reported.
Moscow is still unaware of the new U.S. administration's stance on Afghanistan, the ministry was cited as saying.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
- Reuters