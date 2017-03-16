Russia sends 150 demining experts to Syria's Palmyra - agencies
More than 150 Russian demining experts have arrived in Syria to help demine the ancient city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
- Posted 16 Mar 2017 13:20
MOSCOW: More than 150 Russian demining experts have arrived in Syria to help demine the ancient city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying on Thursday.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
- Reuters