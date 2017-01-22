Russia should not think sanctions will be lifted soon - PM

MOSCOW: Russia should part with the illusion that Western sanctions against the country will be lifted soon, Russian Prime Minster Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"It is obvious that all this will last for a long time. Do not rely on someone else's election, on incoming new foreign leaders," Medvedev told a meeting of the United Russia party, while speaking about the agriculture sector.

