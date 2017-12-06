Russia to continue sending grain aid to Syria - deputy PM

Russia is likely to continue deliveries of grain crops to Syria as part of humanitarian aid supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

LONDON: Russia is likely to continue deliveries of grain crops to Syria as part of humanitarian aid supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday.

Dvorkovich, who is in charge of the agriculture sector in the Russian government, said he could not disclose the time or conditions of these supplies.

The humanitarian aid is needed in Syria now and is not conditional on the military situation there, Dvorkovich said, on a visit to London.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Clara Denina; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)