Russia to help Syria rebuild energy facilities - Russian deputy PM

Russia will be the only country to help Syria rebuild its energy facilities, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday, after holding talks in Syria with President Bashar al-Assad, the RIA news agency reported.

МOSCOW: Russia will be the only country to help Syria rebuild its energy facilities, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday, after holding talks in Syria with President Bashar al-Assad, the RIA news agency reported.

Rogozin was also cited as saying by the Interfax news agency that Russia and Syria would create a joint company to exploit a Syrian phosphates deposit.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)