Russia, Turkey, Iran to press ahead with Syria talks in Astana - Kazakhstan
Russia, Turkey and Iran are pressing ahead with a fresh round of Syria talks in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Monday, despite a request from the Syrian rebels to delay the meeting.
- Posted 13 Mar 2017 14:45
ASTANA: Russia, Turkey and Iran are pressing ahead with a fresh round of Syria talks in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said on Monday, despite a request from the Syrian rebels to delay the meeting.
"We are awaiting confirmations from the other parties to the meeting," Abdrakhmanov told parliament, adding that delegations had already started arriving in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)
- Reuters