Russia urges US to start finding way to resolve problems

World

Russia urges US to start finding way to resolve problems

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to stop destroying Russia-U.S. relations and to start finding a way to resolve their problems, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station during the municipal elections in Moscow, Russia, September 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to stop destroying Russia-U.S. relations and to start finding a way to resolve their problems, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We called for a stop to the destruction of Russia-U.S. relations and ... to start finding solutions to resolve problems that are mounting through no fault of ours," a statement said after Ryabkov and Shannon met in Helsinki.

(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters