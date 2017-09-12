Russia urges US to start finding way to resolve problems

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to stop destroying Russia-U.S. relations and to start finding a way to resolve their problems, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon to stop destroying Russia-U.S. relations and to start finding a way to resolve their problems, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We called for a stop to the destruction of Russia-U.S. relations and ... to start finding solutions to resolve problems that are mounting through no fault of ours," a statement said after Ryabkov and Shannon met in Helsinki.

(Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alison Williams)