Russia wants US$2 billion from Turkey for S-400 air defence missiles - TASS

MOSCOW: Russia has sold its advanced S-400 air defence missile system to Turkey for over US$2 billion (1.51 billion pounds), Sergei Chemezov, the head of state conglomerate Rostec, said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.

The deal with Turkey, a NATO member, has caused some disquiet in the United States.

Turkey originally awarded a US$3.4 billion contract for a defence system to China in 2013, but cancelled that two years later, saying it would concentrate on developing a system domestically.

