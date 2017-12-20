Russia working on defensive measures to counter possible new US sanctions - Kremlin

Russia is working on defensive measures to prepare for possible new sanctions from the United States and other countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Russia is working on defensive measures to prepare for possible new sanctions from the United States and other countries, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"We are working on and taking measures aimed at defending our interests against a backdrop of possible new restrictive actions and sanctions by various countries, which we continue to deem unlawful," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"But it would probably not be right now to make public or disclose all these measures aimed at hedging our risks."

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)