Russia working with Saudi Arabia to unify Syrian opposition - Lavrov

Russia is working together with Saudi Arabia to unify the Syrian opposition, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) attends a meeting with U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Lavrov was speaking at a meeting with United Nations special envoy on Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who is visiting Moscow.

De Mistura said a new Syrian constitution will be one of the main items on the agenda for UN-sponsored talks in Geneva next week between opposing sides in the Syria conflict, RIA reported.

