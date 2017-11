Russian, Lebanese foreign ministers to meet in Moscow - Russian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow on Nov. 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil in Moscow on Nov. 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Jack Stubbs)