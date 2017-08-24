Russian ambassador to Sudan found dead in his home

KHARTOUM: Russia's ambassador to Sudan, Mirgayas Shirinskiy, was found dead at his home in Khartoum on Wednesday, the Sudanese police said.

The cause of death remains unknown, but Shirinskiy was known to have suffered from high blood pressure, a spokesman for the police told Reuters.

Sudan's foreign ministry expressed its condolences to Russia in a statement, hailing Shirinskiy's diplomatic efforts.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)