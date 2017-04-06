Channel NewsAsia

Russian authorities detain suspected accomplices of metro bomber - Ifax

Russian authorities have detained several people suspected of being accomplices of the man behind this week's St Petersburg metro bombing, news agency Interfax reported on Thursday, citing a law enforcement source.

A police officer walks with a dog at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A woman lays flowers in memory of victims of a blast in St.Petersburg metro, at Tekhnologicheskiy institut metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
It said the detainees' links with the suicide bomber were being verified.

The agency also reported that Russia's state investigative committee had found clues at the addresses of suspected bombing accomplices.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)

- Reuters