Russian authorities detain suspected accomplices of metro bomber - Ifax

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have detained several people suspected of being accomplices of the man behind this week's St Petersburg metro bombing, news agency Interfax reported on Thursday, citing a law enforcement source.

It said the detainees' links with the suicide bomber were being verified.

The agency also reported that Russia's state investigative committee had found clues at the addresses of suspected bombing accomplices.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Sujata Rao)