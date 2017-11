MOSCOW: Six Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers struck Islamic State targets near the town of Abu Kemal in Syria on Thursday, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

Command centers and weapon depots were among the targets hit in the air strike, Russia's military said, according to RIA.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)