Russian businessman Kerimov detained by French police in Nice - prosecutor's office

PARIS: Senior Russian lawmaker and businessman Suleiman Kerimov was arrested by French police at Nice airport on Monday night in connection with a tax evasion case, an official at a French prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

"He is being held for questioning in a case related to laundering of tax fraud proceeds," an official at the prosecutor's office said.

Kerimov is ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's 21st wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of US$6.3 billion.

