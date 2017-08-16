Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev says charges against him "fabricated"

Russia's former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev said in court on Wednesday that the charges in the bribery case against him were fabricated and accused Igor Sechin, the chief executive of oil giant Rosneft, and the FSB security service of carrying out a "provocation."

MOSCOW: Russia's former economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev said in court on Wednesday that the charges in the bribery case against him were fabricated and accused Igor Sechin, the chief executive of oil giant Rosneft, and the FSB security service, of carrying out a "provocation."

"A bribe provocation was carried out against me by the Federal Security Service based on a knowingly false accusation by (Igor) Sechin, the head of Rosneft, and the head of its security service, (Oleg) Feoktistov," Ulyukayev said.

"There is no objective evidence against me. The charges were fabricated."

Ulyukayev was dismissed from his position and put under house arrest in November pending his trial over allegations he extorted a US$2 million bribe from Rosneft. He denies the charges.

A Rosneft representative cited by Russia's RIA news agency said the company would not comment. Rosneft representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Sechin is a long-standing lieutenant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Rosneft boss represents a powerful camp of economic nationalists in and around the Kremlin, many of them with a background in the Russian security services.

There is friction between that group and a camp of economic liberals who have influence in the Russian government. The arrest of Ulyukayev, a prominent figure in the liberal camp, strengthened the hand of the economic nationalists.

(Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Lowe)