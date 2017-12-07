Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev tells court he is victim of 'monstrous setup'

Russian ex-minister Ulyukayev tells court he is victim of 'monstrous setup'

Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a US$2 million bribe from Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, told a court on Thursday he was the victim of "a monstrous and cruel provocation."

Russian former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who was charged with accepting a bribe, is escorted by bailiffs after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Former Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev, accused of taking a US$2 million bribe from Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, told a court on Thursday he was the victim of "a monstrous and cruel provocation."

Russian prosecutors earlier this month sought a sentence of 10 years in jail for Ulyukayev, who denies the charges.

A Moscow court is due to deliver a verdict in the case on Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

