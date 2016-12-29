Russian flights to Egypt will resume soon, Putin tells Sisi

CAIRO: Russian flights to Egypt will resume soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call on Thursday, Sisi's office said in a statement.

"President Putin affirmed Russia's intention to resume regular flights between Moscow and Cairo in the very near future," the statement said.

Flights to Egypt from Russia were suspended after a Russian plane was blown out of the sky over Sinai in October 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

