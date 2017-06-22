Russian Foreign Ministry: high degree of certainty IS leader is dead - RIA

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday there was high degree of certainty that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was dead, RIA news agency reported.

Moscow said last week its forces may have killed the secretive Islamic State leader, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.

