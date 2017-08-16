Russian formin says Venezuela crisis must be resolved peacefully
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday stressed the need to resolve the crisis in Venezuela peacefully and without external intervention.
Lavrov's comments came after U.S. president Donald Trump threatened a possible armed intervention in the South American country, prompting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to call for military exercises.
