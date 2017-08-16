Russian formin says Venezuela crisis must be resolved peacefully

World

Russian formin says Venezuela crisis must be resolved peacefully

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday stressed the need to resolve the crisis in Venezuela peacefully and without external intervention.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with General Khalifa Haftar, commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), in Moscow, Russia August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday stressed the need to resolve the crisis in Venezuela peacefully and without external intervention.

Lavrov's comments came after U.S. president Donald Trump threatened a possible armed intervention in the South American country, prompting Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to call for military exercises.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

Source: Reuters