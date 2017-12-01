Russian parliament to discuss ban on access for US media: Report

World

Russian parliament to discuss ban on access for US media: Report

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, pictured here in Nov 2017, signed into law new rules on international media organisations present in Russia being termed "foreign agents". (Photo: AFP/Mikhail Klimentyev)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MOSCOW: Russian lawmakers are to discuss a proposal to bar representatives of US media organisations from accessing the lower house of parliament, RIA news agency quoted the chair of one of the chamber's committees as saying.

Olga Savastyanova, who chairs the chamber's rules and regulations committee, said the step would be retaliation for US actions towards Russian media, the agency reported.

Savastyanova said the lower house will consider the measure next week, according to RIA.

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark