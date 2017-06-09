Russian police detain protesters unhappy with housing resettlement plan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Police in Moscow detained several people on Friday who were protesting outside parliament against a controversial housing resettlement programme which lawmakers are expected to support.

Authorities in Moscow intend to resettle millions of citizens from decrepit Soviet-era apartment blocks into modern high-rise flats, but concerns about how people will be rehoused are upsetting voters ahead of a presidential election in 2018.

Dozens of Muscovites shouted "Shame!" when policemen escorted several people away, including Sergei Mitrokhin, the leader of the opposition Yabloko party.

One of the protesters outside the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said people unhappy about the resettlement plan may join an anti-government rally on Monday being organised by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"A social outburst will happen. There's going to be a lot of us on (June) 12," the protester, who did not give their name, said.

Thousands of Moscow residents protested against the same resettlement plan in the city centre in May.

