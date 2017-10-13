Russian tourist dies after leaning out the window of moving car

MOSCOW: A Russian woman who stuck her head out the window of a moving car while on holiday in the Caribbean was killed when she reportedly hit a lamp post or a passing car.

Natalia Borodina had most of her upper body leaning out of a car on a highway in the Dominican Republic when the incident happened, reported the Daily Mail, citing Russian news outlet Moskovsky Komsomolets.



The incident was recorded on a phone by Borodina's friend, who was said to be the driver.



In the video, the 35-year-old is laughing at the camera and playfully sticks her finger in her mouth, before she is struck by an object.

Ms Borodina was brought to the hospital but succumbed to her "serious injuries", according to Russian media reports.

"The woman was having fun demonstrating her naked breasts while her companion drove the car," reported Moskovsky Komsomolets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Borodina's eight-year-old son was reportedly on holiday with her in the Dominican Republic.