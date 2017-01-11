Russian, Turkish foreign ministers stress need to maintain Syrian ceasefire

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed on Tuesday on the need to observe a ceasefire in Syria while continuing to fight "terrorist groups", Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu, who spoke by telephone, discussed an upcoming meeting on the Syrian situation that is due to take place in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The two ministers also discussed pressing issues in bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara, the foreign ministry said in a statement, without elaborating.

