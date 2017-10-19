Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak announces presidential bid

MOSCOW: Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak said on Wednesday she planned to run in a presidential election next year, offering liberal voters unhappy with Kremlin rule someone to get behind, but will little prospect she will win.

"My name is Ksenia Sobchak, I'm 36 years old. And like any other citizen of Russia I now have the right to run for the presidency," Sobchak said in a video clip posted online.

"I decided to exercise that right."

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)