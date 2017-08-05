Rwanda's Kagame sweeps presidential polls to win third term

Rwanda's incumbent leader Paul Kagame has sealed a crushing victory in presidential elections that granted him a third term in office, extending his 17 years in power.

KIGALI: Rwanda's incumbent leader Paul Kagame has sealed a crushing victory in presidential elections that granted him a third term in office, extending his 17 years in power.

"It is clear that President Paul Kagame, who has 98.66 percent, is in the lead," said electoral commission head Kalisa Mbanda. He said 80 percent of the vote has so far been accounted for.

