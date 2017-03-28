RWE has no plans to sell power plants - CEO

FRANKFURT: RWE has no plans to divest any assets in its generation unit, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said at the group's Capital Market Day on Tuesday, adding the group felt comfortable with the current set-up.

RWE, Germany's biggest power producer, owns 41.9 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity, with lignite and gas-fired power plants accounting for more than half.

