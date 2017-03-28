RWE has no plans to sell power plants - CEO
- Posted 28 Mar 2017 17:50
FRANKFURT: RWE has no plans to divest any assets in its generation unit, Chief Executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said at the group's Capital Market Day on Tuesday, adding the group felt comfortable with the current set-up.
RWE, Germany's biggest power producer, owns 41.9 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity, with lignite and gas-fired power plants accounting for more than half.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
- Reuters