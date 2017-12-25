Santa Claus water skis into Christmas Eve on the Potomac River

WASHINGTON DC: Santa Claus is famous for dashing through the snow in his one-horse open sleigh, but on a cold Christmas Eve afternoon by the Potomac river, the jolly globetrotter showed his fans he was no slouch on the water either.

Santa and his elves on Sunday (Dec 24) donned their water skis and zipped up and down the Alexandria waterfront, on the outskirts of Washington DC, in an annual tradition that dates back to 1986.





An accompanying cast of characters that included the green-faced Grinch did back flips in the freezing waters and flung handfuls of candy into the crowd, drawing "oohs" and "aahs" from adults and children alike.

"We came up from Boston. We heard about this event, so we drove up from Boston to go see it and it was worth every mile. It's a great event and I actually got to meet Santa," said spectator Bob Diramio.

"It was pretty amazing," added another spectator Sarah Moftah. "It's just fun to be outside with all the people, hanging out and enjoying the cold weather all together. It was pretty nice."



The spectacle lasted for roughly 45 minutes, giving Santa enough time to dry out and prepare for his real job later this evening - sliding down chimneys to deliver gifts to little boys and girls around the world.