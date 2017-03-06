Channel NewsAsia

Sarkozy camp asks France's Fillon to replace himself as candidate -source

Allies of conservative former French president Nicolas Sarkozy are asking beleaguered presidential candidate Francois Fillon to find a replacement candidate, according to a Sarkozy ally present at a meeting on the issue on Monday.

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right reacts after delivering a speech in front of small business leaders in Puteaux, France, March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

The meeting of Sarkozy allies agreed to ask Christian Jacob, a prominent member of The Republicans conservative party, to meet erstwhile election race frontrunner Fillon - who is engulfed by a financial scandal - to present the demand, the ally, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

