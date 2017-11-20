Satellite calls did not come from missing Argentine submarine - navy spokesman

Satellite calls detected over the weekend during a search-and rescue-operation for a missing Argentine submarine did not come from the vessel, as previously believed, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters on Monday.

BUENOS AIRES: Satellite calls detected over the weekend during a search-and rescue-operation for a missing Argentine submarine did not come from the vessel, as previously believed, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters on Monday.

The calls, detected on Saturday, had been seen as hope that the 44 crew aboard the ARA San Juan, which sent its last signal on Wednesday, were alive.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luc Cohen)