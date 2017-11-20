Satellite calls did not come from missing Argentine submarine - navy spokesman

Satellite calls detected over the weekend during a search-and rescue-operation for a missing Argentine submarine did not come from the vessel, as previously believed, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters on Monday.

Federico James places a windsurfing board on a fence at the entrance of the Argentine Naval Base in support of the 44 crew members of the ARA San Juan submarine missing at sea, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The calls, detected on Saturday, had been seen as hope that the 44 crew aboard the ARA San Juan, which sent its last signal on Wednesday, were alive.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Luc Cohen)

Source: Reuters

