KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia has appointed Nabeel al-Amudi, the head of the Saudi Ports Authority as transport minister, state TV reported on Wednesday, citing a royal decree.

Amudi replaces Sulaiman al-Hamdan, who has been named as the minister for civil service.

Prior to being the president of the Saudi Ports Authority, Amudi held various posts at state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine)