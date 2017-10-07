Saudi Arabia says UN report on Yemen 'inaccurate and misleading'

UNITED NATIONS: Saudi Arabia on Friday rejected the information and figures in a United Nations report blaming the Saudi-led military coalition for killing or injuring 683 children in Yemen as "inaccurate and misleading."

"We exercise the maximum degree of care and precaution to avoid civilian harm," Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the Saudi UN envoy, said in a statement released at the United Nations.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing by Justin Mitchell, editing by G Crosse)