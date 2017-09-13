Saudi Arabia seeks 'compromise' on Yemen probe, not international inquiry

The time is not right for an independent international inquiry into human rights violations in Yemen, as demanded by the U.N. High Commissioner of Human Rights, Saudi Arabia's ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday.

The Netherlands and Canada are backing a resolution at the U.N. Human Rights Council mandating an international inquiry, but Saudi Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil said that a national Yemeni commission was in a better position to investigate.

"We are working together to hopefully come to a compromise," he told reporters.

