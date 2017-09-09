Saudi crown prince talks with Qatari emir on Gulf crisis

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Friday from Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, state media from both countries reported, in what could be a breakthrough in the dispute between Doha and neighbouring Arab states.

"During the call, the Emir of Qatar expressed his desire to sit at the dialogue table and discuss the demands of the four countries to ensure the interests of all," Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

"The details will be announced later after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concludes an understanding with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt," SPA reported.

