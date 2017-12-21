Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain next year - May's office
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Britain next year, a statement from British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Wednesday.
"The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming the Crown Prince to the UK in the New Year," a spokeswoman said following a call between May, the crown prince and King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
