Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain next year - May's office

World

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Britain next year - May's office

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Britain next year, a statement from British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attends a cabinet meeting as Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approves 2018 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 19, 2017. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Britain next year, a statement from British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming the Crown Prince to the UK in the New Year," a spokeswoman said following a call between May, the crown prince and King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark