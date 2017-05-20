Saudi King: Trump visit enhances global security, stability

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday (May 20) the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.

"Mr. President, your visit will strengthen our strategic cooperation, lead to global security and stability," King Salman said in a message on his official Twitter account in Arabic and English.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Louise Heavens)