Saudi king meets ex-Lebanon PM Hariri: Arabiya TV

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: Saudi King Salman met former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television reported on Monday, without providing details.

Hariri announced his resignation on Saturday from Riyadh saying he believed there was an assassination plot against him and accusing Iran, Saudi's arch-rival, and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world.

